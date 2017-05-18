Maldini saddened by Totti’s farewell problems

As Francesco Totti prepares to say goodbye to his boyhood club Roma, Paolo Maldini insisted the legend’s goodbye has not been handled well.

While there has still been no official confirmation from either player or club that he will definitively hang up his boots at the end of the season, it is expected that Totti will call time upon his Giallorossi career at the end of May.

However, the lack of clarity in the situation and the lack of playing time Totti has received as he nears the end of his career has left a fellow one-club icon disappointed but was coy when quizzed on speculation that he could see his out career in Major League Soccer.

“I think that there has probably been a communication problem between Totti and Roma,” Maldini told Mediaset. “In situations like this, the ideas of the player must match those of the club and this doesn’t always happen.

“However, I don’t know if he will continue playing with Miami. Everyone does what they want.”

Maldini’s own AC Milan exit as a player was blighted somewhat by an altercation with the club’s Ultras during his final game as a Rossoneri player at the San Siro.