Manchester City prepare €35 million bid for AC Milan starlet

AC Milan’s attempts to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma to a new contract could be hindered by Manchester City, as the English side are ready to make a €35 million offer for the goalkeeper.

Yonhong Li recently completed his purchase of the Rossoneri, and one of the new owners top priorities is to tie the 18-year-old down to a new deal.

However talks with Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola have been slow to develop, and the Daily Mail reports City are ready to step in and land the goalkeeper.

It’s believed Pep Guardiola is ready to offer €35m to sign the Italian starlet, who would challenge Claudio Bravo for the No.1 spot.

Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, isn’t expected to stay at City once his time in Italy comes to an end, with City ready to reinvest the funds from his sale into Donnarumma’s acquisition.

Donnarumam has made 70 appearances for Milan since making his debut in October 2015.

