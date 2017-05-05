Mancini: Inter return depends on mentality change

Former Inter coach Roberto Mancini has admitted it would be difficult to return to the club under it’s current ownership.

Mancini has enjoyed two spells in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza dugout, the most recent of which came to an end on the eve of the current season. The Italian tactician was dismissed by new owners Suning Group less than a fortnight before Inter’s season opener against Chievo, which the Nerazzurri subsequently lost 2-0 under Frank de Boer.

With de Boer sacked in November and incumbent Stefano Pioli unlikely to keep his position beyond the end of the campaign, it has been suggested that Mancini could be in line for a third spell.

However, the former Manchester City coach confessed that the mentality of Suning would make this prospect improbable.

“I think my return is unlikely to happen, as so many things need to be changed” the 52-year-old told TMW Radio. “Patience and time to overcome mistakes and difficult periods is needed to build a winning team.

“Despite the negative recent results, I don’t think it will be long before Inter win another title.”

Mancini led the Nerazzurri to three Serie A titles in his first spell at the club, from 2004-2008, in addition to two Coppa Italia crowns.