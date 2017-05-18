Marchisio maintains one burning desire for Juventus

As a boyhood Juventus fan, Claudio Marchisio has admitted it makes him all the more determined to end the club’s wait for Champions League success.

The 31-year-old grew up in Turin and was a season ticket holder and ball boy at the club, who he joined at the age of seven and rose all the way through the ranks to the first team.

During his time with the senior side, the midfielder has won every domestic trophy available to him on multiple occasions but European glory continues to elude him, something that he is determined to put right against Real Madrid in Cardiff.

“I’m a Juve player but I’m also a fan of this club,” Marchisio said, when speaking to Sky Sport Italia about the final. “Therefore, there is a massive and growing desire for me to win the Champions League.

“That is important to me. I haven’t forgotten that each and every single victory is the fruit of great sacrifice and is as a result of taking nothing for granted.”

The Italy international has won five Scudetti, three Coppa Italia titles, three Supercoppa Italiana trophies and even one Serie B championship during his time at Juventus.