Marseille join Inter in race for Chelsea defender

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is on Inter’s summer wishlist, but it looks as though the Italian side will face competition from Marseille for the 22-year-old.

The Nerazzurri are preparing for a total overhaul after another disappointing campaign that will see them miss out Champions League football once again.

One name linked with a move to the Studio Giuseppe Meazza is Zouma, but L’Equipe reports Marseille are also in the mix to land the talented defender.

The Lyon native has only made nine Premier League appearances this season, and the French side are reportedly open to signing him on loan for next season.

While it remains unclear whether Inter would push for a permanent move, it’s believed Marseille are happy to have Zouma for a single campaign as they push for a return to the Champions League as well.

Zouma has netted four goals in 71 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since 2014.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!