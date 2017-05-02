Muntari banned for reporting racist abuse

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari will face a one-match ban for leaving the field of play in response to racist abuse he received from Cagliari supporters.

Muntari grew frustrated with referee Daniele Minelli’s refusal to take action and was then booked for dissent before walking off the pitch.

On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission ruled that Muntari’s yellow card would not be rescinded and, as a result, the former AC Milan and Inter player would serve a one-match ban.

Cagliari will face no punishment for their supporters’ behaviour, either, with the Commission adding that the referee’s report indicated that the abuse was coming from fewer than 10 people – less than one per cent of the 2,000 or so in the stand from which the abuse came.

The report also noted that the chants were only audible because the rest of the Stadio Sant’Elia was engaging in a ‘silent protest’.

Elsewhere, Lazio and Inter did receive punishments for their respective supporters’ racist abuse of Kalidou Koulibaly and Antonio Rudiger.

The Biancocelesti and Biscione have been given a one-year suspended sentence, while the Nerazzurri received a fine of €10,000 for discriminatory chants towards the Neapolitan people.

