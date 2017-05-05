Muntari has ban for walking off pitch rescinded

Pescara will have Sulley Muntari available for their match this weekend after the FIGC’s appeals court overturned his one-match ban.

The 32-year-old was suspended after leaving the field of play against Cagliari last Sunday, having been the subject of racist abuse from fans at the Stadio Sant’Elia.

There was widespread condemnation from the world of football regarding the decision, with Bologna’s Godfred Donsah even stating he would be willing to go on strike to show solidarity with Muntari.

The outrage has seemingly resulted in action, as ANSA reports the suspension has been overturned.

As a result Muntari will be available for Pescara’s match against Crotone on Sunday.

