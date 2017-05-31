Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Inter, Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has confirmed his desire to remain in the capital.

Former Lupi coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to take over at the Nerazzurri, and reports out of Italy suggest he wants to bring his former pupil to Milan with him.

However Nainggolan has played down those reports by stating he has always made it clear he wants to stay with Roma.

“I’m about to leave for a well-deserved holiday,” he told Centro Suono Sport. “I want to stay at Roma, I’ve always said that.

“For me it’s simple and I’ve always showed that. I don’t know anything about Spalletti to Inter as I try to read as little as possible, so we’ll see what happens.”

Nainggolan also hinted that his antagonistic relationship with Juventus supporters isn’t likely to end anytime soon after recently netting against the Turin giants.

“When I scored against the Bianconeri the message was clear,” he added. “They insulted me despite the fact the club tried to sign me several times, so I responded.”

Nainngolan netted 14 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions this season.

