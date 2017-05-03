Napoli join the race for Sampdoria starlet

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is a wanted man, and it looks as though Napoli are the latest side to show interest in the starlet.

The Blucerchiati have been handsomely rewarded for their €4 million investment in the 21-year-old last summer, with latest reports suggesting a sale at season’s end could bring in as much as €40m.

Juventus and Inter have shown the most interest in Schick, but Radio CRC state that Napoli are also in the mix to land the talented striker.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is hoping to beat his rivals to the move, but a transfer is dependant on the sale of Leonardo Pavoletti.

The 28-year-old only joined Napoli from Genoa in January, but playing time has been hard to come by in Campania.

As a result the Azzurri are already looking to move on from Pavoletti, though they will only consider Schick as a replacement once a move is complete.

Schick has netted 11 goals in 28 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria this season.

