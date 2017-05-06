Napoli leapfrog Roma thanks to Mertens show

A dominant Dries Mertens and Napoli made short work of Cagliari with Belgian bagging a brace and an assist to mark his 30th birthday.

After scoring the second quickest Serie A goal this season at 116 seconds – teammate Piotr Zielinski’s strike against Inter was 107 seconds – to give the Partenopei the lead, he then got another, his 30th of the season in all competitions, early in the second half.

Mertens was at it again, this time setting Lorenzo Insigne up for the third just after the hour, playing an inch perfect ball through the defence for the Italian who curled into the far corner. While a last minute Diego Farias goal put Cagliari on the scoresheet.

Napoli have now scored 102 goals over the season, four fewer than they managed last year in total, and as a result leapfrog Roma in second place in the Serie A table, for 24 hours at least, as the Giallorossi face AC Milan on Sunday evening.

MATCH FACTS