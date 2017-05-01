Napoli won’t sell outgoing full-back to AC Milan

Faouzi Ghoulam is expected to leave Napoli this summer, but it appears the Azzurri have no desire to sell him to AC Milan.

The Partenopei and the Algerian remain at a standstill with regards to a new contract, as President Aurelio De Laurentiis has no intention of meeting the 26-year-old’s wage request of €2.5 million a season.

With Ghoulam’s contract expiring in 2018 it’s expected Napoli will sell him at the end of the season, but Rai Sport reports the club have no intention of strengthening rivals Milan.

The Rossoneri have shown interest in Ghoulam in recent weeks, but De Laurentiis has made it clear to sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli that no offers from the Rossoneri will be entertained.

As a result a move outside of Italy looks more likely for the former Saint-Etienne man, with Atletico Madrid also in the mix to land the left-back.

Ghoulam has made 132 appearances for Napoli since joining the club in 2014.

