Pjanic: Mentality crucial to Juventus Scudetto success

After securing the Serie A title on Sunday, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed that the club’s winning mentality was noticeable from the outset.

A 3-0 victory over Crotone saw the Bianconeri lift a record sixth consecutive Scudetto with a game to spare, although it is a first league title for Pjanic, who arrived from rivals Roma last summer.

It comes just days after Juventus won the Coppa Italia, and the Turin club have the chance to complete a treble when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.

“It has definitely been a great week for me,” Bosnia international Pjanic told Premium Sport. “I am happy especially because this Scudetto is reward for all the hard work of this season.

“It’s a beautiful day for us and for the club, we have become the first team to win six successive titles.

“The first day that I arrived here, the President [Andrea Agnelli] showed me the photo of the team that won five Scudetti and told me he wanted the sixth. Now we have to think about the getting the third trophy of the season and focus on the Champions League final.”

Pjanic has become something of a hate figure at Roma after his controversial switch, but the 27-year-old insisted he only wished the Giallorossi well.

“I really hope Roma will secure second place, because they have had a great season and pushed us all the way. They will remain in my heart forever and I have great respect for them.”

The former Lyon midfielder has scored eight goals in 45 appearances for Juventus this season.