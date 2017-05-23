Podcast: Juventus become #Le6end

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week, joined by Vieri Capretta and Vito Doria.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys discuss Juventus clinching their sixth straight Scudetto, Lazio’s late-season capitulation and AC Milan returning to European competition, before revealing the details of our #BigBaggioGiveaway!

