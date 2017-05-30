Podcast: The last of us – Roma say goodbye to Totti

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week, again joined by Vieri Capretta and Vito Doria.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

This week, the guys talk Francesco Totti, Francesco Totti, and a little bit more Francesco Totti. The rest of Serie A does also get looked at, from Rome beating Napoli to second place all the way down to Crotone’s miraculous survival and even looking at Atalanta securing fourth place.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible and will continue to do going forward.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.