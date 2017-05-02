Podcast: Totti’s final Roman battle bust by Balde

Luca Gunby made his return to the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week to join Nicholas Carroll and host Conor Clancy.

This podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

This week, Lazio’s Derby della Capitale dominance is discussed, as is Napoli’s easy win over Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The guys then talk Juventus being held to Atalanta in Bergamo, before looking at AC Milan and Fiorentina stumbling to relegation candidates Palermo and Crotone.

With Luca making his return, he brings us up to date with the latest ongoings from Serie B, as SPAL look destined for the top flight.

