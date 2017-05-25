PSG prepare €55 million bid for Inter winger

Inter winger Ivan Perisic looks set to leave the club this summer, with PSG reportedly preparing a €55 million bid for the Croatian.

Big changes are expected on the blue and black half of Milan after another disappointing Serie A campaign, with one star player expected to depart in order to keep the Nerazzurri in line with Financial Fair Play.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the top candidate to leave is Perisic, with PSG ready to swoop in and land the Croatian for €55m.

However the former Wolfsburg man isn’t entirely convinced about the move, and as a result is holding out hope that Premier League clubs will step up with offers.

Inter will be hoping more sides make their interest known in order to increase the money they could get from Perisic, before then reinvesting some of those funds in a move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

Perisic has netted 10 goals in 35 Serie A appearances for Inter this season.

