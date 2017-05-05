Rakitic wants PSG star at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has stated he would happily welcome PSG star Marco Verratti to the Camp Nou.

The Italian’s future at the Ligue 1 giants remains up in the air amidst talks of a possible exit at the end of the season.

With the likes of Juventus and Inter linked with a move for Verratti, Rakitic made it clear he would be happy to link up with the Italian at Barcelona.

“If Xavi said that he [Verratti] is the ideal signing for us then that is certainly the case,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“There is nobody in the world that knows what Barcelona need more than he does.

“I can say that any talented player is always welcome at this club. You join this side to fight as a team and to reach the top, which is why every top player is always welcome.”

Rakitic has netted nine goals in 47 appearances for Barcelona this season.

