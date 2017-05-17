Real Madrid big fans of Napoli standout

Piotr Zielinski’s impressive debut season with Napoli has caught the eye of Real Madrid.

The Azzurri signed the Polish midfielder from Udinese last summer for €16 million, and the 22-year-old has repaid their faith in him by cementing himself as a key figure at the Stadio San Paolo.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Zielinski this summer.

However Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has made it clear the midfielder is a big part of his plans, and as a result the Azzurri are not willing to entertain offers from Italian or foreign clubs at this time.

Zielinski has netted six goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!