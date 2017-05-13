Real Madrid defender set for Inter move

Inter are reportedly set to sign Real Madrid defender Pepe on a free transfer this summer.

The Portuguese international has been a mainstay at the heart of Los Blancos’ defence since joining the club in 2007.

However this season has seen Pepe relegated to the bench more often than not, and Premium Sport reports he will leave the Spanish capital on a free transfer, with Inter ready to bring him to Italy.

Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio reportedly met with Pepe’s agent – Jorge Mendes – in Monte Carlo last week, and it’s believed a two-year contract worth €4 million a campaign has been agreed on.

Pepe has netted 15 goals in 334 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid since 2007.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!