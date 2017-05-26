Real Madrid duo nearing Inter switch

Inter are reportedly closing in on moves for Real Madrid duo James Rodriguez and Pepe.

The Portuguese defender has been linked with a switch to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in recent weeks given his contract with Los Blancos expires this summer.

However SportItalia reports that along with Pepe, Inter are close to finalizing a deal that would see Rodriguez join the Nerazzurri.

The Italian giants were interested in landing the Colombian last summer, but a move failed to materialize. However it looks as though Inter are ready to finally bring the 25-year-old to the Serie A, though terms of the deal remain unknown at this time.

Rodriguez is under contract with Madrid until 2020, but after failing to secure regular playing time under Zinedine Zidane, the former Monaco star may be ready to test himself away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

As for Pepe, it’s believed the 34-year-old defender will sign a two-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

Both players are represented by the same agent – Jorge Mendes.

