Real Madrid star thanks departing Roma legend

Praise for departing Roma legend Francesco Totti wasn’t limited to the confines of Italy, as Real Madrid full-back Marcelo joined in thanking the Italian star.

The Giallorossi captain played his final match for the club on Sunday, coming on in the second half of a 3-2 win over Genoa.

Emotions were high at the Stadio Olimpico as fans and Totti himself were reduced to tears after the contest.

However fans not in attendance and colleagues took to social media to thank the Roma legend, with Real Madrid’s Marcelo posting a picture of the two players on his Instagram account.

Sarà un piacere poter raccontare ai miei figli un giorno, di aver giocato con una leggenda! Il mondo del calcio ti ringrazia .. e anche io. Sei grande Capitano! #graziecapitano ????????

“It will be a pleasure to one day tell my kids that I played with a legend,” the Brazilian wrote.

“The world of football thanks you…and I do too. You are great Capitano!”