Roberto Carlos: I nearly joined Aston Villa before Inter move

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos revealed that before joining Inter in 1995, he nearly signed with Aston Villa.

The 44-year-old won three Champions League titles and a World Cup during his career, with his name most often associated with Real Madrid after spending 11 seasons in Spain.

His move to Los Blancos came after a turbulent one year stay at Inter, and Carlos revealed that he almost moved to England rather than Italy.

“I was close to joining Aston Villa early in my career,” the Brazilian told Sun Sport. “I met with the club, but in the end nothing came of it.

“Birmingham were also interested but it didn’t go anywhere, and I later joined Inter.”

Rather than sign Carlos, Villa brought in Gareth Southgate from Crystal Palace at the request of then manager Brian Little.

Along with a successful club career, Carlos also made his mark on the international stage, netting 11 goals in 125 appearances for Brazil.

