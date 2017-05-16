Roma and Napoli chasing Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez could leave the Blaugrana this summer with reports stating Roma and Napoli are both chasing the midfielder.

The 23-year-old only rejoined the Catalans last summer after impressing at Sevilla and Villarreal, but his campaign has been plagued by inconsistent play, resulting in most of his appearances coming off the bench.

Mundo Deportivo reports Roma and Napoli remain big fans of the midfielder, and they are willing to bring him to Italy in an attempt to strengthen their first team squads.

The report also states that Valencia are in the mix to sign Suarez as they want to reunite him with Marcelino, who will take over at the Spanish side next season.

Suarez has netted one goal in 26 league matches for Barcelona this season, with only 12 of those appearances coming as a starter.

