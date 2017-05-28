Roma bid final farewell to Francesco Totti
The curtain came down on Francesco Totti’s glittering 24-year career with Roma after a last-gasp 3-2 victory against Genoa.
On March 28, 1993, Totti made his debut for Roma with the end coming at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, in an emotional farewell to a packed Roman crowed.
Pietro Pellegri put the visitors up after just three minutes, but Edin Dzeko equalised with his body 10 minutes in.
Daniele De Rossi put Roma ahead midway though the second half, but Darko Lazovic brought the game level with 11 minutes to play. Then Diego Perotti smashed home in the final minute to seal the win.
Totti started on the bench and was introduced with 10 minutes played into the second period, as a homage to his wearing of the No.10 jersey.
The result means Roma qualify for the Group Stage of the Champions League, despite Napoli’s emphatic 4-2 win over Sampdoria.
MATCH FACTS
- Francesco Totti made his 619th Serie A appearance, equalling Gianluigi Buffon – only Paolo Maldini boasts more in Serie A (647).
- Francesco Totti has played 786 matches with Roma in all competitions, scoring 307 goals.
- It is the first time that Roma have collected 87 points in a single Serie A season.
- For the first time in their history AS Roma have scored 90 goals in a single season of Serie A.
- Pietro Pellegri is the first player born in 2001 (year of Totti’s league title) to score in a Serie A game.
- Only Amedeo Amadei and Gianni Rivera scored at a younger age than Pietro Pellegri in Serie A.
- Pellegri is the youngest player to score a goal in this season in the top 5 European Leagues (17 March 2001).
- Diego Perotti has scored eight goals in the current Serie A campaign, first in open play (the other seven were penalties).
- Edin Dzeko was involved in 23 goals in his last 17 league matches (16 goals and seven assists).
- Daniele De Rossi has scored four goals in his last five league games. The Italian midfielder scored the same number of goals in the previous four Serie A seasons.
- For the first time in his Serie A career Marko Lazovic has both scored that provided a goal in the same match.