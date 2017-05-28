Roma bid final farewell to Francesco Totti

The curtain came down on Francesco Totti’s glittering 24-year career with Roma after a last-gasp 3-2 victory against Genoa.

On March 28, 1993, Totti made his debut for Roma with the end coming at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, in an emotional farewell to a packed Roman crowed.

Pietro Pellegri put the visitors up after just three minutes, but Edin Dzeko equalised with his body 10 minutes in.

Daniele De Rossi put Roma ahead midway though the second half, but Darko Lazovic brought the game level with 11 minutes to play. Then Diego Perotti smashed home in the final minute to seal the win.

Totti started on the bench and was introduced with 10 minutes played into the second period, as a homage to his wearing of the No.10 jersey.

The result means Roma qualify for the Group Stage of the Champions League, despite Napoli’s emphatic 4-2 win over Sampdoria.

MATCH FACTS