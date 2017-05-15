Roma offer Brazil star to Sao Paulo

Only one year after joining, Roma have looked to offload goalkeeper Alisson and offered him to Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

The 24-year-old has failed to make a league appearance since arriving from Internacional last summer, having spent the campaign as back up to Wojciech Szczesny.

Alisson’s only outings in a Roma shirt have come in the Europa League and the Coppa Italia, whilst he has remained on the bench throughout the Serie A campaign.

Szczesny is due to return to Arsenal after his loan spell expires this summer, but it will not stop the Giallorossi from looking to cut their losses by offering Alisson to Sao Paulo, according to Fox Sports Brasil.

Although Sao Paulo had not made an approach for Alisson, the Tricolor are enduring a goalkeeping crisis following the retirement of long-standing former captain Rogerio Ceni.

Having already experimented with three different goalkeepers since January, Sao Paulo are thought to be keen to bring in the Brazil international.

Alisson has made 17 appearances for Brazil, and represented the Selecao at the 2016 Copa America Centenario.