Roma coach favourite to take Inter post

Despite noted interest in Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, it looks as though Inter could name Luciano Spalletti their new coach as early as next week.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for the former Italy boss for quite some time, but with Conte wavering on whether to leave the London club, it looks as though the Beneamata are ready to turn their attention to other targets.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Walter Sabatini, Steven Zhang and Piero Ausilio had a three-hour meeting on Monday, where it was decided they would focus their attention on landing Spalletti.

The current Roma boss has stated on several occasions he will leave the capital club after failing to deliver them a trophy since returning to the side in 2016.

Spalletti has worked with Sabatini previously, and with Inter keen to land a coach with Serie A experience, a move could be wrapped up as early as next week.

Roma host Genoa on Sunday in what could be the 58-year-old tactician’s last match in the capital.

