Roma defender accepts Inter offer

Antonio Rudiger’s has reportedly agreed to leave Roma for Inter, though it’s now up to the two teams to work out a transfer fee.

The Nerazzurri are expected to make big changes this summer after another disappointing campaign, one of which includes naming former Lupi coach Luciano Spalletti as their new boss.

FCInternews.it reports the tactician and new Inter director Walter Sabatini want Rudiger in Milan, and that wish is a real possibility as the German has informally agreed to a five-year contract worth €3 million a season.

Roma are demanding €40m for Rudiger, though Inter will cap their offer at €30m. As a result a player could be included in the deal, with Geoffrey Kondogbia named as a possible bargaining piece.

Rudiger has netted two goals in 72 total appearances for Roma since 2015.

