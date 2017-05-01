Roma increase De Rossi offer amidst Inter and Juventus interest

With Inter and Juventus keen to sign Daniele De Rossi, it appears Roma have increased their contract offer to keep the midfielder in the capital.

The 33-year-old’s deal with the Lupi expires at the end of the current campaign, but an extension has failed to materialize thus far.

As a result the likes of Inter and Juventus have showed interest in De Rossi, with Sky Sport Italia reporting the Nerazzurri have offered a two-year contract worth €5.5 million a season.

That contract has seemingly pushed Roma into action, as it’s believed they’ve upped their offer from a one-year deal at €3m to one year plus an option at €4m a campaign to keep the Italian international in the capital.

The deal has been well received by De Rossi, and the report suggests an agreement will be reached in the near future.

De Rossi has made 557 appearances for Roma since 2001.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!