Roma leapfrog Manchester United in chase for Benfica defender

Manchester United are no longer the favourites to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof as Roma are said to be closing in on the Swede.

The Giallorossi are expected to lose one of Kostas Manolas or Antonio Rudiger this summer, as both players have been heavily linked with a move to rivals Inter.

As a result Roma are looking at potential replacements, and the Sunday Times reports the Lupi will make a strong push for Lindelof.

The 22-year-old has been on United’s radar for several months, but the report states Roma have ramped up talks, making them favourites to land the defender’s signature.

Lindelof has netted two goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for the Benfica first team.

