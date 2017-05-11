Roma looking to land Stoke City flop

Giannelli Imbula could finally land in Italy this summer with Roma keen to sign the Stoke City midfielder.

Inter and AC Milan were both heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old in 2015, but instead he joined the Potters for a club record €25 million.

However Imbula has failed to impress since landing in the Premier League, with his last start coming back in December, and it looks as though Roma are ready to end his time in England according to the Telegraph.

Stoke are resigned to the fact they won’t recoup all of Imbula’s transfer fee from when they signed him from Porto, and it’s believed the Lupi have already held talks with the Potters regarding a €11m move.

Imbula has netted two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Stoke this season.

