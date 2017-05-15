Roma sell out stadium in half a day for Totti farewell

Just nine hours after making them available, Roma have sold their full allocation of tickets for the season finale against Genoa, in what could be Francesco Totti’s final game.

Whilst Totti himself has refused to officially confirm it, Roma have suggested that their iconic forward will retire at the end of the season.

It has prompted fans to clamour to be able to witness the final act of a 25-year playing career spent entirely with the Giallorossi.

Ticket offices across Rome saw lengthy queues as fans sought a ticket for the clash on 28 May, and all but a handful of the 37,000 available has been sold within nine hours, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Totti holds Roma’s record for both appearances and goals, having netted 307 times in 783 matches across all competitions.

