Roma smash four past poor AC Milan

A rampant Roma saw off an AC Milan side devoid of any creativity to move back above Napoli and into second in the Serie A table, with Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy on target in the 4-1 rout.

Dzeko got his 26th and 27th goals of the Serie A season inside 28 minutes, while Mario Pasalic did give the Rossoneri a lifeline 76 minutes, but El Shaarawy put the game to bed two minutes later with nice finish into the top corner.

Things went from bad to worse with four minutes left as Gabriel Paletta was given his marching orders following a last ditch foul on Mohamed Salah in the 18-yard box. The referee pointed to the spot and Daniele De Rossi slotted home the penalty, though Gianluigi Donnarumma did get a hand to it.

The result moves Roma one point above Napoli and seven behind Juventus, though their next match is at home to the Bianconeri, which if Juve win, they will be confirmed winners of the Scudetto at the Stadio Olimpico.

