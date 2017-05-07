Roma smash four past poor AC Milan
A rampant Roma saw off an AC Milan side devoid of any creativity to move back above Napoli and into second in the Serie A table, with Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy on target in the 4-1 rout.
Dzeko got his 26th and 27th goals of the Serie A season inside 28 minutes, while Mario Pasalic did give the Rossoneri a lifeline 76 minutes, but El Shaarawy put the game to bed two minutes later with nice finish into the top corner.
Things went from bad to worse with four minutes left as Gabriel Paletta was given his marching orders following a last ditch foul on Mohamed Salah in the 18-yard box. The referee pointed to the spot and Daniele De Rossi slotted home the penalty, though Gianluigi Donnarumma did get a hand to it.
The result moves Roma one point above Napoli and seven behind Juventus, though their next match is at home to the Bianconeri, which if Juve win, they will be confirmed winners of the Scudetto at the Stadio Olimpico.
MATCH FACTS
- Roma won both Serie A 2016/17 games at the San Siro (vs Inter and Milan): the third time that has happened in Italian top flight (previously 2006/07 and 1954/55).
- Roma have scored 4 goals at away to Milan’s in Serie A for the first time since January 1935.
- Roma have won 6 games away from home in a row for the first time in their Serie A history.
- Dzeko is the first Roma player to score at least 27 goals in a single Serie A season since Enrique Guaita (1934/35).
- Edin Dzeko has set a new personal record of goals scored in a single top-5 league (27) and in a single season (37, 2008/09, for Wolfsburg).
- Salah has provided 7 assists for Dzeko, a record for a single teammate in this Serie A.
- Salah is the only Roma player with at least 10+ goals and 10+ assists in this Serie A.
- Dzeko has scored the most goals (6) in the first 15 minutes of player in the current season.
- Roma had the most shots (17) and AC Milan faced the most (17) in the first half of the current Serie A season.
- El Shaarawy has scored in both the Serie A games against Milan at the San Siro.
- Pasalic is the fourth Milan player to score at least 5 goals this Serie A season, the first midfielder.