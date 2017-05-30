Roma star Strootman signs lengthy contract extension

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has silenced rumours of his departure by putting pen to paper on a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Dutch international had initially been offered a contract extension in 2015, during his lengthy layoff from a second cruciate ligament injury in his knee, but insisted on returning to full fitness before taking Roma up on their offer.

Having played the entire season without any issues, Strootman has now signed a five year deal with the Giallorossi, according to the club’s official website.

“This extension is special for me,” the 27-year-old claimed. “I really want to win something here, and I will do everything I can to achieve that.

“Everyone at the club was behind me during my injury, and that is another reason I am delighted to stay.”

Strootman, who arrived from PSV in 2013, only had one more year left to run on his previous contract and had been strongly linked with a move to Inter.

However, his decision to commit his long-term future to Roma means the Nerazzurri will now be forced to look elsewhere.

The former Utrecht midfielder has scored 12 goals in 86 appearances for the Giallorossi.