Roma stars set to miss crucial Juventus clash

Roma will be without leading goalscorer Edin Dzeko for Sunday’s potential title decider against Juventus, whilst midfielder Radja Nainggolan may also miss out.

The Giallorossi must beat the league leaders to have any hope of clinching the Scudetto, but were dealt a bitter blow in the aftermath of last weekend’s 4-1 thrashing of AC Milan.

Dzeko, who had a brace to his name, limped off in the second half and the injury is worse than first feared. Indeed, medical examinations have revealed the Bosnia international, who is the leading scorer in Serie A, will be ruled out for at least 10 days with a calf injury, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Meanwhile, Belgian midfielder Nainggolan also failed to see out the full 90 minutes at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, after suffering a similar injury to Dzeko.

However, it is not believed to be as serious, and the Giallorossi remain hopeful that he can be nursed back in time to feature against Juventus.

Coach Luciano Spalletti will already be without fellow midfielder Kevin Strootman, who is serving the second of a two match ban for simulation.

In the absence of Dzeko, Roma may opt for a front trident of Stephan El Shaarawy, Mohamed Salah and Diego Perotti, with captain Francesco Totti unlikely to start.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here