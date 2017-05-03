Roma target could extend Manchester City stay

Manchester City are considering extending Jesus Navas’ contract, throwing a spanner into Roma’s plans to sign the Spaniard.

The former Sevilla ace’s contract expires at the end of the season, and after looking all but certain of leaving the English giants due to long spells on the bench, things have changed in recent times.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Navas’ recent form, and it looks as though he will be offered a new deal in the new future according to ESPN FC.

The Spaniard has started six of the last seven games at right-back or wing-back, and his performances have seemingly been good enough to earn a new deal

While the news is a positive for Navas, it will no doubt come as a bitter blow to Roma, as new sporting director Monchi had made signing the 31-year-old on a free transfer a top priority.

Navas has netted eight goals in 178 appearances for City since joining the club in 2013.

