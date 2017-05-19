Sampdoria striker open to Juventus switch

It looks as though Juventus are the favourites to sign Patrik Schick from Sampdoria, with the striker open to joining the Bianconeri.

The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene since joining the Blucerchiati from Sparta Prague last summer, with his 11 league goals contributing to the Genoa side’s 10th place position in the standings.

As a result Inter and Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for Schick, but Tuttomercatoweb.com reports it’s Juventus who are favourites to land the talented striker.

It’s believed the Bianconeri are ready to pay Schick’s €25 million release clause before July 15, while the striker is more than happy to join the Turin giants.

Should a deal be completed, it’s believed the 21-year-old will spend next season on loan at Sampdoria before finally joining the Juventus first team for the 2018/2019 campaign.

Along with 11 league goals, Schick netted two goals in three appearances in the Coppa Italia this season before Sampdoria were eliminated by Roma in the Round of 16.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!