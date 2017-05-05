Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 35

An extra incentive in the Derby

With a win over Torino in the Derby della Mole, Juventus will reach a total of 87 points for the season – something Roma can only achieve by winning all of their remaining games, and one point more than Napoli’s maximum.

The Granata are unbeaten in their last six, but La Vecchia Signora have won each of their last 33 games at the Juventus Stadium and will be looking to equal their 2013-14 record of winning all of their home games in a season.

Juve might not have it all their own way, however, and Toro’s Andrea Belotti has scored in each of his last two Serie A starts against the Bianconeri.

His opposing No.9, should he play, is usually at his best against Torino. Gonzalo Higuain has scored six in seven games against Toro, with three of these coming in his last two.