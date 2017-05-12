Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 36
It has taken longer than perhaps anticipated, but round 36 could be the weekend when Juventus are finally crowned champions as they visit Roma.
The battle for second remains hot while things at the bottom might look a lot more settled by the end of this match week.
Here are five things to look out for in round 36 of Serie A.
The Scudetto showdown
A Juventus win at Roma will be enough to clinch a record sixth consecutive Scudetto and 33rd overall, while a draw will move them onto 86 points – which is Napoli’s potential maximum.
Recent history puts the Bianconeri as strong favourites, with Juve winning five of the last seven meetings between the two.
Gonzalo Higuain meanwhile will be in search of his own record. One more goal will make him the first Juventus player to bag 25 Serie A goals in a season since Omar Sivori in 1960-61.
Roma have drawn each of their last two home games, not having gone three games without victory at the Stadio Olimpico since March 2015. Having also drawn in their last two, Juventus have not drawn three in a row since 2012.