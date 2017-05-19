Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 37

One down, two to go

Juventus won their third consecutive Coppa Italia in midweek by breezing past Lazio in a final masterclass at the Stadio Olimpico, keeping their hopes of a historic treble alive and well.

Next on the list for Massimiliano Allegri’s men will be to wrap up their sixth straight Scudetto crown, leaving all of their attention turned towards the Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid.

La Vecchia Signora host one of Serie A’s hottest sides of late in Crotone, but all signs point to a Juventus win on Sunday.

Unbeaten in their last 23 matches against newly promoted teams, Juve are also unbeaten in their last 36 at the Juventus Stadium.

Though Juventus beat the Pythagoreans 2-0 back in February, there is some hope for the Calabrese minnows. Crotone have picked up 17 points from their last seven games – more than any other side in this period. Furthermore, they have collected 10 points from their last four away matches.