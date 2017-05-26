Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 38
With Juventus clinching their sixth straight Scudetto last week and AC Milan securing the final European spot, there isn’t too much left to play for in Serie A’s final round.
There is still one place in the relegation zone that two teams will be fighting to avoid.
Here are five things to look out for in Serie A this week.
Sealing survival
Starting the week a point outside the relegation zone, Empoli have an advantage over Crotone in the race for survival.
To make things a little easier, they will travel to Sicily to face Palermo – who lost to bottom-placed Pescara last time out.
The Azzurri have lost just two of their last 11 games against the Rosanero in Serie A, winning six in the same period.
There is some hope that the Sicilians can cause Empoli some trouble, however. They have won each of their last two games at the Stadio Renzo Barbera and have kept a clean sheet in their last three there.