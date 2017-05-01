Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 34

The Derby della Capitale ended in a tragic loss for Roma and thus a triumph for Lazio thanks to Keita Balde.

Juventus had their run halted in Bergamo, as Atalanta eared a 2-2 draw against the Bianconeri. Meanwhile, at the bottom Crotone snatched a point against AC Milan, as Empoli and Genoa both lost.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed, let us know if you agree in the comments below.

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (5 Team of the Week appearances)

At least three fundamental saves, denying Milan’s goals towards the end of the first and second halves, keeping Crotone in the game and contributing to a vital point.

Aleandro Rosi – Crotone

He had the difficult job to stop one of the best wingers in the league – Gerard Deulofeu – and executed it fairly well, adding the icing on the cake of a super save on the line on Gianluca Lapadula’s finish.

Mattia Caldara – Atalanta (7 apps)

Kept his future teammate, Gonzalo Higuain, in his pocket for most of the game, conceding only shots from the distance. Insuperable.

Andrea Conti – Atalanta (8 apps)

Another goal, his seventh, and a constant push on his side holding back both Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro to limit Juve’s offensive product.

Alessandro Diamanti – Palermo

It probably won’t be enough to avoid the relegation, but his beautiful free kick showed he still has it and against his former club he helped Palermo to the win.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (6 apps)

Absolutely commanded the midfield at the San Siro for a good hour, combining physicality and immense quality, overshadowing the Nerazzurri.

Lucas Biglia – Lazio

The Biancocelesti captain stepped up in the most important game of the season, directing play with his usual leadership and disturbing both Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko.

Valter Birsa – Chievo (4 apps)

He lit up in the second half to lead Chievo back to victory, dispensing quality in the attack, linking up play and finding the back of the net for the decisive goal.

Keita Balde Diao – Lazio (4 apps)

He enters the history of the Roman Derbies with a wonderful performance, the decisive brace to give Lazio the victory.

Mattia Destro – Bologna (2 apps)

In a season of disappointments, Destro managed to mark a game with two goals to help Bologna to a win keeping the fans happy.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (7 apps)

The only thing missing was the goal. Napoli’s winner starts from his feet and only a great Samir Handanovic avoids Insigne’s goal. In the week of the contract renewal, another great night.