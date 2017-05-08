Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 35

Roma moved two points closer to Juventus, as Torino’s great Derby performance pushed the Bianconeri’s Scudetto party back.

Both Milan clubs lost again, as Fiorentina failed to make the most of it drawing in Sassuolo, with Lazio securing a Europa League spot with seven goals against Sampdoria.

At the bottom, all three fighting to avoid Serie B won, as Palermo are mathematically relegated.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-3-3 formation deployed.

Eugenio Lamanna – Genoa

That save on Antonio Candreva’s penalty shot just moments before the final whistle could mean Serie A for Genoa next season. Absolutely vital.

Faouzi Ghoulam – Napoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Back in the starting line up after a few weeks out – due to issues with his contract renewal – he showed why Napoli should give him a new deal, being one of the best left backs in Serie A. Consistently up and down on the left flank and able to serve two assists.

Stefan De Vrij – Lazio

As precise as ever at the back, at least as long as the game is balanced, and able to follow his teammates action perfectly to slot home a personal goal.

Federico Ceccherini – Crotone (3 apps)

His save on the line on Gianluca Caprari’s shot is worth like a goal, and is another crucial moment in Crotone’s pursue of salvation.

Manuel Pasqual – Empoli (2 apps)

Another tremendously heavy goal for the former Fiorentina captain, with a thunderbolt that smashed the top left corner giving Empoli the lead and taking the club a step closer to salvation.

Aleksandar Tonev – Crotone

The goal of the weekend there for you. A stunning missile in the top corner to break the deadlock in a very delicate game for Crotone, who keep their Serie A hopes alive.

Leandro Paredes – Roma (3 apps)

Yet another solid performance for the Argentinian regista, administrating the play from deep and giving AC Milan’s midfield a nightmare of an evening. All with the assist for Dzeko’s second.

Adem Ljajic – Torino (2 apps)

If only he did this every week, the Serbian would be one of the best talents in Europe. Against Juve he unleashed quality in massive doses, including a perfect free kick that almost gave Torino a historical win at the Juventus Stadium.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (7 apps)

The ease with which he scores in that number 9 position is almost scary. Napoli go ahead after only two minutes, then the game is downhill and Mertens finds his second with a shot that seems easy, but the rapidity with which he fires the ball is unreal.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (6 apps)

He reached 37 goals in a single season, his personal record, with another brace, this time at the San Siro. Roma keep Napoli behind and finally find a great performance after some difficult weeks.

Goran Pandev – Genoa

He didn’t celebrate against the team that took him (and he helped taking) on the top of the World in 2010, but Pandev’s goal against Inter could be worth just as much as winning a Champions League for the Genoa fans, as it keeps Crotone away and gives oxygen to the Grifone.