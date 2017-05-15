Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 36

Roma stunned Juventus, beating the Bianconeri and delaying their Scudetto party. Both Milan clubs stopped as Fiorentina found the victory over Lazio to keep fighting for the Europa League.

At the bottom, Crotone won whilst Genoa and Empoli lost, the fight for salvation being as open as ever.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (7 Team of the Week appearances)

Two absolutely vital saves in the most important game of the season. If Crotone survive it will be also thanks to him.

Andrea Conti – Atalanta (8 apps)

Eighth goal this season, becoming the defender with most goals and having scored more than some strikers too. An incredible season.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 apps)

Napoli scored five, but also conceded zero. And to do that against Andrea Belotti isn’t that easy. Koulibaly had the ‘Gallo’ in his pocket for the whole game.

Andrea Rispoli – Palermo (2 apps)

A goal that means three points for Palermo and shows all the sportsmanship of the Rosanero, who sink Genoa and give Crotone a hand.

Marcus Rohden – Crotone

He maybe has scored the most important goal of the season for Crotone, who see off Udinese and can keep on dreaming.

Daniele De Rossi – Roma (2 apps)

His third consecutive goal, with the armband on, in the night of Francesco Totti’s last game versus Juventus. And he dictated play from deep with solidity and quality.

Radja Nainggolan – Roma (7 apps)

What a beautiful goal to give Roma the third and secure the win over Juve, keeping the Scudetto race alive.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (3 apps)

The mind and motor of the Napoli midfield, annihilating Daniele Baselli and Marco Benassi and controlling the game against Torino.

José Callejon – Napoli (4 apps)

What a winger. Scored two against Torino, finding a brace as the icing on the cake of a fantastic game, with the assist for Zielinski and pure class all round.

Pietro Iemmello – Sassuolo

His first Serie A brace one week after his first goal in his first game at the San Siro: what a week.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (9 apps)

Another goal to keep the tally up, and another assist, as well as the perfect game in playing with the team mates.