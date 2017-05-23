Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 37

Juventus are Champions! The Bianconeri beat Crotone to win their sixth consecutive Serie A title, with Roma and Napoli still battling for the second spot.

The other outcomes of the weekend include Genoa mathematically avoiding relegation and AC Milan returning to Europe.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Pepe Reina – Napoli (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Some beautiful saves to deny Fiorentina any chance to get back into the game. His charisma did the rest, as Napoli were able to score many as always and also concede very little.

Nicolas Burdisso – Genoa

Personality first, solidity second. The Argentinian dragged his teammates into the final decisive battle to stay up and managed to win it, cancelling Andrea Belotti off the pitch and always being there to help his team mates.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 apps)

The usual giant in the Partenopei’s back for, controlling Fiorentina’s attack with ease and also finding the goal that opened up the match.

Alex Sandro – Juventus (4 apps)

A machine on the lest flank, producing offensive quality going up, being careful at the back and also finding the perfect timing to meet Paulo Dybala’s assist and head home Juve’s 3-0.

Antonio Candreva – Inter (4 apps)

His old stadium helped him find his old form, with a game of quantity and quality. He never stopped running and his right foot produced Lazio’s own goal and Eder’s 3-1.

Luca Rigoni – Genoa

One of the most important goals of the season, to break the deadlock and give Genoa the lead in the vital tie against Torino.

Francesco Magnanelli – Sassuolo

The game had only just started and a thunderbolt from his right foot found the 1-0 for the Neroverdi, after him just returning from five months of injury. He then dictated play from deep almost perfectly.

Keisuke Honda – AC Milan

The least expected man of the day. He changed the Rossoneri’s pace against Bologna, finding an assist and a lovely goal to finalise Milan’s return into Europe.

Mohamed Salah – Roma (2 apps)

An almost perfect game against Chievo, with a decisive brace to be added to a constant movement in attack, freeing up space for his colleagues and dribbling very easily past opponents.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (8 apps)

What a striker he has become. The Belgian’s consistency is almost scary, as after a funny miss, against Fiorentina Mertens scored his 26th and 27th goals of his Serie A campaign.

Stephan El Sharaawy – Roma (2 apps)

The Pharaoh is back to his best: another two goals to help Roma put pressure on Juventus and keep the distance on Napoli.