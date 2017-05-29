Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 38

As Francesco Totti had his farewell party, Crotone completed one of the biggest sporting miracles by avoiding relegation and sending Empoli to Serie B.

Both Napoli and Roma won, meaning the Giallorossi sealed a direct Champions League spot, whilst Atalanta concluded fourth.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Luca Crosta – Cagliari

What a day for the boy who grew up next to Gianluigi Donnarumma. He stopped Carlos Bacca from the spot and added to that at least another three super saves, with his team then winning over his former club.

Gian Marco Ferrari – Crotone (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Lazio had little motivations, but to stop the likes of Ciro Immobile is not that simple. Ferrari and the Crotone defence contributed to the miracle.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (4 apps)

A giant, as always, covering at the back with strength and elegance, keeping the Sampdoria strikers under control.

Andrea Rispoli – Palermo (2 apps)

Once again one of the best of his team, going close to scoring and annihilating the Empoli attack, unable to win a crucial game.

Andrea Nalini – Crotone

Simply magnificent. Scored the decisive brace of Crotone’s season to keep the Squali up.

Daniele De Rossi – Roma (3 apps)

In the last match of Totti, De Rossi showed once again why he is the heir to the throne, leading the team by example and even scoring a crucial goal.

Andrea Barberis – Crotone

Dictated play from deep and outplayed Lazio’s midfield.

Bruno Henrique – Palermo

A lovely lob to double the Rosanero’s lead, as well as quality throughout.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (7 apps)

An absolute beauty of a goal to make it 18 for him this season, as well as dribbles, passing, and general class.

Diego Falcinelli – Crotone (4 apps)

A powerful header for his 11th goal, all of them fundamental to keep Crotone in Serie A.

Francesco Totti – Roma (2 apps)

A legend says goodbye, and for this he deserves to be in this team. But make no mistake, for the last time he contributed to another vital win for Roma, creating chances for his team mates and enlightening the match.