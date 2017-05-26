Son of Juventus star meets Torino hero

Leonardo Bonucci’s son, Lorenzo, finally met hero Andrea Belotti after his reaction at the Juventus title party made headlines.

The elder of the defender’s two sons supports Torino, and was even sent a personalized jersey after recently seeing the Granata in action.

However after Juventus clinched the Scudetto last Sunday, Lorenzo was forced to take to the field with the rest of his family to join in the celebrations.

His displeasure in wearing the black and white jersey was evident, so Leonardo made up for that by taking the youngster to dinner with Belotti.

Stasera si che mi sono divertito, non come alla festa scudetto! ???? grazie @gallobelotti #cena #felicità A post shared by Leonardo Bonucci (@bonuccileo19) on May 25, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

“Tonight I really had fun, not like at the Scudetto party,” Bonucci wrote on his Instagram account.

