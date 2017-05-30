Southampton and West Ham United monitoring Juventus midfielder

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah could land in the Premier League this summer with reports stating Southampton and West Ham United are keeping tabs on the Ghanaian.

The 28-year-old was a first-team regular after joining the Bianconeri in 2012, however since then he has become more of a back-up player for Massimiliano Allegri.

As a result the former Udinese man could leave Turin in search of regular first team football this summer, and TalkSport reports Southampton and West Ham are both ready to make a move for the midfielder.

Galatasaray have also been linked with an approach for Asamoah, and given his contract with Juventus expires in 2018, the Italian side may opt to cash in on the midfielder now rather than lose him for nothing in a year.

Asamoah was limited to just 18 Serie A appearances this campaign.

