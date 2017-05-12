Southampton defender on Inter wishlist

Inter’s summer facelift could see them bring in Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk in an attempt to bolster their defence.

The Dutchman is expected to be in demand during the window, with reports stating Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all big fans of the 25-year-old.

Another club keen to secure Van Dijk’s signature is Inter, with Premium Sport stating the Nerazzurri will make a strong push for the player given they are expected to make ample changes to their first team.

With Inter desperate to bring in Chelsea manager Antonio Conte this summer, the report states the Nerazzurri will try to land the Southampton star in an attempt to lure the tactician to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Van Dijk has netted seven goals in 68 appearances for Southampton since joining from Celtic in 2015.

