Southampton striker misses Italy

Although Manolo Gabbiadini has settled in England, the Southampton striker admits he misses Italy.

The 25-year-old joined the Premier League side from Napoli in January, and since then he has impressed with six goals in 10 appearances for the Saints.

Gabbiadini revealed that while he is enjoying life at Southampton, a part of him still misses Italy.

“English football is what I expected it to be,” he told Radio Onda Libera. “I am happy here, my teammates are great and the city is relaxed.

“Here there is more of a focus on intensity rather than tactics. I miss my home in Italy, even though the distance can be minimized in several ways.”

While Gabbiadini misses Italy, he made it clear his goal is to feature for the Azzurri at the 2018 World Cup.

“After featuring for the Under-21s at the European Championship, my goal is to go to Russia with the senior team,” he added. “I must thank [coach Giampiero] Ventura as he has always kept me in consideration.”

Gabbiadini has netted one goal in six appearances for the Italian national team.

