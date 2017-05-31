Spalletti nearing Inter move

Former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti is close to agreeing on a three-year contract to become Inter’s new tactician.

The Nerazzurri let go of Stefano Pioli before the end of the campaign, and have been linked with moves for Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone ever since.

However after finding it tough to land either man Inter have zeroed in on Spalletti, who left Roma on Tuesday, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the two parties have reached an agreement.

It’s believed the 58-year-old will pen a three-year contract worth €4 million a season to become the Nerazzurri’s new coach, with an announcement expected to come by the weekend or early next week.

Spalletti led Roma to a second-place finish in Serie A this campaign, finishing with 87 points – a Serie A record for the Lupi.

